Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Parkland College, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Labor, will celebrate National Apprenticeship Week November 13–17 with several events. This year’s theme is “Registered Apprenticeship: Superhighway to Good Jobs.”

Registered Apprenticeship is an industry-driven, high-quality career pathway through which employers can develop and train their future workforce. It also offers prospective employees the invaluable opportunity to gain paid work experience while preparing to earn nationally recognized credentials. Additionally, apprenticeship programs help make well-paying jobs more accessible to communities that are underrepresented in the workforce. Individuals who complete registered apprenticeship programs earn an average of $300,000 more over their careers when compared to peers who do not engage in the programs.

In partnership with the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission, Champaign County Chamber of Commerce, and the U.S. Department of Labor, Parkland College continues its dedication to grow and develop new apprenticeship opportunities within the Parkland College District 505. Currently, Parkland College offers six apprenticeship programs and collaborates with fifteen registered employers.

Events Parkland College will host during National Apprenticeship Week include:

Apprenticeship Express, Tuesday, November 14, Parkhill ATC, Room T106

“How to Become an Apprentice”–virtual webinar for job seekers and job changers, Wednesday, November 15, 10–11 a.m.

Highway Construction Careers Training Program orientation sessions, Friday, November 17.

To sign up for these events and learn more about Parkland College National Apprenticeship Week events, please visit parkland.edu/naw.

Businesses in District 505 that wish to explore opportunities in the apprenticeship program may contact Aimee Densmore, program manager, workforce partnerships, at adensmore@parkland.edu.

www.parkland.edu

www.parkland.edu/Main/Academics/Departments/Applied-Sciences-Technologies/Apprenticeship-Programs

www.parkland.edu/Main/Academics/Academic-Resources/Community-Education/Professional/HCCTP