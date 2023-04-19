Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Celebrating Money Smart Week with University of Illinois Community Credit Union
What is Money Smart? Money Smart Week is a national public education program coordinated by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago that empowers people with the knowledge and skills to make better-informed personal financial decisions.
Our UICCU 4/20 Community webinar will feature Senator Paul Faraci – super excited to have Paul join us.
