Westville, Il (WCIA)

Andy Dugas with the Westville Lion’s Club, as well as Westville Labor Day Queen 2022 Mea Sparling share why you need to come to Westville to celebrate the holiday.

The 112th Westville Labor Day Celebration and Parade

This is held Labor Day weekend at Zamberletti Park in Westville. We have vendors, Connor Family Amusements, gigantic fireworks display, and Tracy Lawrence with Murphy 500 on stage Saturday Sept. 2nd. We will conclude the weekend with the longest running Labor Day parade in downstate Illinois. We will step off promptly at 11:30am.

We help those in need in our community and around the world. Our main areas of focus include helping those with vision and hearing needs, diabetes awareness and education, helping the fight against childhood cancer, saving our environment, servicing those with hunger needs, and any other humanitarian need that may arise. Where there is a need, there is a LIon.

We are the worlds largest service organization with more than 1.4 MILLION members world wide. We serve the needs of others and strive to make this world a better place to live.

100% of the donations made to our organization go back to help those in need. All the way up to our International Organization.

http://www.westvillelionsclub.net