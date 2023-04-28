Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

There is much to do and see during the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend!

Terri Reifsteck with Visit Champaign County shares the fun you can have around town before and after the race.

Illinois Race Weekend

Wooden Nickels—Visit Champaign County has coordinated discounts at over 30 businesses

during race weekend and for the following week. You can pick these us from our booth at the

Health & Fitness expo or on Saturday at the 14th Mile Celebration. Find deals at Body N’ Sole,

Baldarotta’s, The Blind Pig, Hamilton Walker’s, Martinelli’s and so much more!

4th Mile Celebration—Immediately following the 5K on Friday night, head to the 4th Mile

Celebration on Kirby Ave just south of the stadium. 90’s Daughter will be entertaining us and

we’ll have food trucks ready to fill you up.

Meijer 14th Mile Celebration—On Saturday, you’ll find us in the same spot where we’ll be joined by the Tom Grassman band, Riggs Beer Company, La Paloma, Flour and Fire Pizza, and Dave’s Dogs to help celebrate the runners. We’ll have kids activities and runners can also get a post-race massage in the area.