Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Free Admission at Scovill Zoo on Monday, April 24. (Free admission Thursday’s begin June 1 and end Oct 5)

School Groups are ramping up during the week at the end of April and all of May, mostly in the mornings.

Earth Day and World Penguin Day are Saturday. Weather may determine our activities.

Mother’s Day weekend, Mom’s get in free May 13 & 14.

The Zippy Zoo Kids Fun run will be Saturday May 13 for kids age 5 – 12.