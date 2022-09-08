Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The 12th annual Champaign County Bike to Work Day is organized by the Champaign County Bike Month Planning Team, and is presented by major sponsors MTD, Bike at Illinois, and Carle.

There are 16 welcome stations this year, in Champaign, Urbana, on the U of I campus, Savoy, Mahomet, St. Joseph, and Rantoul!

Register for the event at the most convenient location to you and come meet us and other bicyclists in the community to celebrate Bike to Work Day! Grab a snack, get a free T-shirt, and consider making a donation to support bicycling in Champaign County!

The 15th annual Light the Night bicycle light giveaway event is the next evening (Thursday, September 15, 2022) from 4-7 pm. Lights will be available at three campus locations, and you must bring your bike to receive the lights.

Champaign Center Partnership

301 N. Neil St., Suite 400