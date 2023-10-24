Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Witness a groundbreaking performance of ‘The Prom’ brought to life by the Illini Student Musicals. Mark your calendars for November 2nd to 4th at 7:30 pm, as the Lincoln Hall Theater at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, becomes the stage for this captivating production.

Secure your seats now for an unforgettable experience, with student tickets priced at $10 and general admission at $15. Visit their website, illinistudentmusicals.org, to grab your tickets and make generous contributions in support of our musical endeavors. Your donations contribute to the flourishing arts culture at U of I Urbana-Champaign.

Be ready to sway to the captivating tunes of ‘Tonight Belongs to You’ and ‘Just Breathe,’ expertly rendered by the talented cast and the enchanting melodies from their skilled piano accompanist.

Immerse yourself in the world of ‘The Prom’ and indulge in an evening of theatrical brilliance. Visit their website at illinistudentmusicals.org for more information and updates. Also, stay connected with us on Instagram @illinimusicals to catch exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses and exciting updates.