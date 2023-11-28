Monticello, Ill. (WCIA)

Willow Tree Missions is a 501c(3) non-profit, Christ-centered organization dedicated to eliminating domestic violence and abuse for everyone in Piatt County, Illinois. They strive to accomplish this mission through shelter services, advocacy, education, and emotional support, all funded by Willow Tree Missions Resale Shops, grants, and donations in an effort to build stronger families in our community.

Willow Tree Missions in Monticello is hosting an upcoming fund-raising concert by The Lettermen on December 4. The Lettermen are doing this concert at no cost to Willow Tree Missions. All proceeds from the concert will directly benefit Willow Tree Missions and their Family Service Center!