Healthy Beginnings and Family Foundations

We provide long term home visiting with registered nurse home visitors through our Healthy Beginnings Services to those vulnerable or high-risk pregnant mothers in Champaign/Urbana/Savoy.

Our long-term home visiting period of time serves from pregnancy until the child is 2 years old.

We provide postpartum & newborn home visits to anyone who delivered at Carle and lives in Champaign County through Family Foundations. Generally these visits occur between weeks 2-4 Postpartum to bridge to gap between hospital discharge and the standard 6 week postpartum visit.

We also have an Early Childhood Education division of our home visiting services that serves families of both programs as well as a social work team to provide additional case management and resource utilization for our families.

Both programs are voluntary.

Maternal Child Health is the center of our services. We complete nursing assessments but dig deeper and conduct comprehensive assessments for mental health, housing safety, community resource support, etc.

Services Offered

Nurse home visiting care/support for pregnant moms & their families (the ONLY home visiting services of its kind in the area with interpreter services)

Mobile Clinic services

Child and family education

Employment opportunities

Healthy food access

Many more being developed with partners!

Learn more by visiting cuhealthybeginnings.com.

Contact us to enroll or refer someone:

(217) 902-3130

referral@cuhealthybeginnings.com

Our nurse home visitors also are all certified lactation counselors.

We are one of the beneficiaries of the diapers being donated during the WCIA Diaper Drive

317-431-3907

4116 Fieldstone Rd. Champaign, IL 61822

https://carle.org/services/healthy-beginnings