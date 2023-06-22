Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Charles Davies, MD, PhD at Carle Foundation Hospital:

Sleep is an often discussed topic no matter what age you are but some individuals have a condition called obstructive sleep apnea wherein a person’s breathing repeatedly stops and starts while someone is sleeping. This condition can have serious health repercussions.

Today Dr. Charles Davies with Carle Foundation Hospital is going to talk about a wearable device called ANNE that he and a bioengineering partner created so patients could use the device in the comfort of home to confirm if they have sleep apnea.

Dangers of obstructive sleep apnea:

· It can increase the risk of strokes.

· Lead to metabolic disorders

· Prompt heart attacks

· Lead to lack of sleep and motor vehicle accidents

The gold standard currently for diagnosis is a polysomnogram, ideally performed in an accredited sleep center. At a sleep center like that at Carle Foundation Hospital, brain waves are also measured during the evaluation.

The downside is patients in the sleep lab may find it difficult to sleep in unfamiliar surroundings.

· There are bulkier devices that can be used at home, but not with a lot of valid success.

· The ANNE flexible dual sensor created by myself and John Rogers, PhD, formerly at the University of Illinois and at Northwestern McCormick School of Engineering would reduce diagnostic costs and allow the patient to wear a less invasive device in their own home for the test.

· Dr. Rogers and I collaborated with more than 70 individuals at Carle and 150 at Northwestern sleep labs wearing the ANNE system Findings showed it is 90% effective and the team sent data to the FDA to secure clearance to use the sensor.

Electrical circuits inside the wearable device detect movement and there is a transistor that a smart phone can pick up.

· Easily mounted on the chest and a finger.

· The following morning, study facilitators send the entire system, which weighs a few ounces, through the mail.

· The device includes an easy-to-clean covering.

· If a patient has many symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea and no other health conditions requiring a sleep lab study, that person could try the ANNE at home. That could be as many as 25% of the undiagnosed patients or approximately 4 million people in the U.S. If signs of obstructive sleep apnea are detected with ANNE, then the patient would need to complete the traditional sleep center evaluation.