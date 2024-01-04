GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The most common challenges patients present with mental health are depression, anxiety, grief, loneliness, isolation, and other age-related challenges. Cara Niebur, Program Therapist and Amanda Justice, Program Nurse at Caring Connections (part of Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services) joins us to bring awareness to their program for older adults (65+) in need of mental health services.



Caring Connections offer mental health treatment to older adults (65+) in the form of therapy and psychiatry services. Additionally, they offer transportation assistance, medication management, lunch on treatment days, and treatment coordination with primary care physicians. Patient satisfaction rate is 95%, and patients who complete treatment programs see a great reduction of depressive and anxiety symptoms.



Their program is an intensive outpatient treatment program, which means patients are in attendance 1-4 days per week. On a treatment day, a patient arrives at 9am, attends 3 group therapy sessions and a nursing group, and eats a lunch provided by the hospital. The day ends around 1pm, unless an additional appointment is scheduled. The program is specifically designed to meet the mental health needs of seniors dealing with depression, anxiety, grief, anger, health challenges, suicidal ideations, and other age-related issues.

Patients are typically with the program for 12 weeks. The length treatment may be shortened or extended, based on the individual needs of each patient. The main focus is group therapy services. There may be as many as 12 patients in a group session, but the average group size is 4-8 patients.

On average, patients who complete our program experience a 65% reduction in depressive symptoms and a 21% decrease in anxiety symptoms. Additionally, 48% of our patients experience an increase in cognitive functioning.

Caring Connections services are covered under Medicare. Patients who have traditional Medicare and a supplemental policy generally have little-to-no out of pocket cost.

Referrals can come from a physician, a loved one, or the individual. The assessment is completely free. They also plan monthly community events for area seniors to attend. These events are free to seniors!



We know that many areas mental health services are bogged down with referrals and a lengthy waitlist. At this time, Caring Connections are accepting referrals and do not have a waitlist! Generally, if an individual is deemed appropriate for our program, they can admit them within 2 weeks.