We offer a number of Career Services when people come into the East Central Illinois workNet Center. These include Job Search Assistance (we can provide local labor market info and job search assistance, including using technology and reviewing job postings), Resume Writing (we will help you update your resume and help you post it to Illinois Job Link, where employers can view it), and Interview Prep.

We encourage people to stop in and find out how we can help people with disabilities, the unemployed, veterans, adult learners, and more. We can connect them with local resources and referrals to community resources, such as the Housing Authority & Youth Build, Parkland Adult Education, Urbana Adult Education Center, the Department of Human Services, TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families), and National Able.

Our Resource Room at the East Central Illinois workNet Center (1307 N. Mattis Avenue in Champaign) is now open Mondays through Thursdays from 8am-noon and 1-4pm for walk-ins.

Champaign County Regional Planning Commission – Workforce Development Division

East Central Illinois workNet

1307 N. Mattis Avenue

Champaign, IL