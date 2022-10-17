Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Pixels by Emily is a fine art portrait photography studio in downtown Champaign that has been in business for 8 years. Basically, we do master level portrait work and employ concierge level customer service. I think people find it interesting that although I am a photographer, my end product and business model are vastly different from almost every other photographer in our area. We are committed to excellence for our artwork, our product, and our customer service. I think people also find it interesting that I compete every year with my portrait work and almost all of my submissions are work I have created for clients.

WHAT WE HELP WITH: Beautifully preserving ages and stages of little people, families and individuals in printed formats. Increasing people of all ages’ self-esteem, sense of belonging, and showing people how truly amazing they really are through a different lens.



MOST ASKED: “Do you provide what’s needed for newborn and grow with me sessions?” (YES)

“How far in advance do I need to book a session?” (I book out fairly far ahead and I only take a certain number of sessions so that I can give every client my undivided attention and the very best customer service, so the sooner the better.)

“You can just fix that in Photoshop, right?” (Just because it’s possible, doesn’t mean it’s free.)



WHAT SHOULD PEOPLE KNOW: Don’t wait until just before you need a session to book it. Reserve your session time as far ahead as possible. We already have clients on the books for late 2023!

We do ALL the work for you! We design the session!

Style the clients (big and small)

Print the wall portraits, prints and albums so the client doesn’t let them sit in a disc in their drawer or lost in the Photos app on their phone for eternity and can actually enjoy them

Design feature walls in client homes using design software and the client’s actual walls so they can see collection designs before they purchase

Deliver all orders personally

Install wall portraits in the client’s home

Offer a lifetime guarantee on all wall portraits.

We take all the heartache and stress of portrait planning and ordering off of our clients’ shoulders.

EDUCATION/ QUALIFICATIONS: I have earned a Master Photographer degree through the Professional Photographers of America and have earned Master Photographer status through the National Association of Professional Child Photographers in the Baby category.

PRODUCTS OVER DIGITALS: Pixels is a print based studio (meaning we sell printed products and do not offer digital-only sessions) aiming to create a few amazing portraits for clients with a degree of technical precision and artistic excellence that rivals portrait painters more than other photographers.

SESSION LOCATION: I primarily photograph subjects in the studio where I can control the lighting conditions and not as much outside except for one weekend each fall. When creating master portraits, every detail matters and I can control the majority of variables in the studio.

WHAT WE PROVIDE: SO much more than just pictures.

-All clothing and props for all newborn and child genres that we photograph.

Virtual or in person consultation to design client sessions.

Styling help for all sessions.

In person reveal and ordering sessions of all images photographed with guidance on how to print and showcase client selected portraits.

Virtual wall design services so that clients can see the portraits on their own walls to scale prior to purchase.

Initial installation services for wall art purchased (no additional charge).

Lifetime warranty on all wall art purchased from us (no additional charge).



MAGICAL SANTA EXPERIENCE: One of our newest and most incredible offerings (that is here to stay) is our Magical Santa Experience which is a fully immersive private 45 minute “play date” with Santa. I photograph that interaction and the images selected by clients the week after the Experience are art-worked in such a way that they look similar to Rockwell paintings. After making the magic of Christmas come alive for children, the primary goal is to create a customized Heirloom Storybook Album and Heirloom Wall Art that chronicles the family’s unforgettable visit with Santa. The feedback we have gotten from the last two years has been beyond excellent and incredibly heartwarming.

WHAT (will kids and families get to do with Santa):

-15 activities with Santa divided between two different sets: A Fireside set and a Workshop set

-Story of the Reindeer Calling Bells

-Searching the globe together

-Calling the elves

-Santa reads to them

-Find their name on the Nice list (every child participating has their name with correct spelling added to our Nice List scroll annually)

-Give their wish list to Santa/ Tell him what they want

-Check to see if his beard is real

-Cookies and Milk together

-Painting toys with Magic Paint

-Play Candyland or a silly Christmas dice game together

-Look in a book with magic ink through a magnifying glass

-Sing Jingle Bells

-Warm their hands by the fire

-Open the magic box

-Gifts from Santa