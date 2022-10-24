Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Fall weather is a great chance to get some amazing photos outside, and Urbana Park District is partnering with the Champaign County Camera Club for a free event this Saturday at Meadowbrook Park to help you get your best snaps in a beautiful setting.

What can people expect when they show up to Meadowbrook Park on Saturday

• Photo outing in Wandell Sculpture Garden

• Meet at Meadowbrook Park Pavilion

• 3 – 6 p.m.

• FREE

• Get photo tips from camera club members and then roam the park and take your best photos