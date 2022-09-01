Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Candy Foster Parkland College Scholarship Fundraiser raises fund for the Candy Foster Scholarship in Fine and Applied Arts. This fund provides a $500 scholarship each year. The goal of this event is to raise enough funds so that we can offer two, $500.00 scholarships annually.

The fundraiser will be held on Sunday, September 4th at Alto Vineyards (4210 N Duncan Rd, Champaign, IL 61822) from 2-6 pm. Donations at the Door. There will be 4 bands:

2 pm – Tom Grassman Band

3 pm – The Fairchilds

4 pm – Healing Center Gospel Singers

5 pm – Candy Foster

There will be silent auction items including an electric guitar autographed by the band Night Ranger.

Parkland College Foundation – Providing scholarship dollars to help students attend Parkland College. People think that you have to give a lot of money to provide a scholarship but $500.00 goes a long way to help a student.

Candy Foster has been performing rhythm and blues for nearly 60 years. He’s appeared with such blues greats as Lonnie Brooks, Etta James, Big Daddy Kinsey, KoKo Taylor, Junior Wells, Gatemouth Brown, Little Milton, Eddie Shaw, Son Seals, Bobby Blue Bland, and Bobby Rush, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, The Temptations, Natalie Cole, The Four Tops, The Marvelettes, Del Shannon, and Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels.

Candy routinely performs at benefit concerts to help those in need in our community.

Parkland College Foundation

2400 W Bradley Ave

Champaign, IL 61821

http://www.parkland.edu/foundation