Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Kelly Lay Local Foods Program Manager and Melissa Watson, Lodgic Kids Camp Center Director, join us in the CI Kitchen to make Candy Apple Nachos.

We’re featuring Candy Apple Nachos designed by our friends at Lodgic Everyday Community! Lodgic runs several amazing programs like Kids Camp, Workplace, and Everyday Kitchen whose proceeds are funneled back into community programs and to support the initiatives of Moose International to care for children in need. Their mission is “Do A Little Good Everyday” and they strive to bring that to life in everything they do. We love that!

Lodgic has been a regular sight at Kids Kit Market days this year with their bright yellow tent. They bring almost a whole mini-adventure park out with cool jumping “stones”, games, and a new craft each month.

This is the last outdoor market at Downtown Champaign Farmers Market this year. Next month Kids Kits will move with the market to the C-U Winter Market location at Lincoln Square Mall. To celebrate the end of the outdoor market season this Farmers Market is the Monster Market! There will be a scavenger hunt, games, Kids Kits, and all sorts of Monster Fun.

Candy Apple Nachos | Kids Kits

https://www.thelandconnection.org/kids-kits/

Candy Apple Nachos | Kids Kits

https://youtu.be/sAHbLfwr3Ao

The Land Connection

206 N Randolph St Suite 400 Champaign, IL 61820