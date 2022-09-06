Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Many of us are canning and freezing the abundance of fruits and vegetables coming out of our home gardens. We’re either using freezer bags or sealed glass “Mason” jars to store our summer garden produce for later in the year. Guest Chef, Anita Dukeman, joins us to share who invented the Mason Jar as well as the Ball brothers, and why these men changed our food supply for generations.

Candied Jalapenos (Cowboy Candy)

Ingredients

1/2 pound jalapeno peppers (10-12 average-size jalapenos)

3/4-1 cup sugar

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon chili powder or taco seasoning

1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

For the complete recipe, including directions, visit Anita’s website HERE.

Candied Jalapeno Dip

Ingredients

4 ounces goat cheese, softened

1/8-1/4 cup candied jalapenos, minced

3-4 Tablespoons liquid from candied jalapeno jar

For the complete recipe, including directions, visit Anita’s website HERE.