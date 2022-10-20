Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

Sohail Chaudhry, M.D.,Oncologist, and Ellen Hankes, GAH Foundation First Vice-chair join us.

Dr. Chaudhry is a hematology/oncology physician employed at Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services (GAHHS). He is board certified in medical oncology. He treats patients with all types of cancers including blood cancers as well as other diseases of blood including clotting disorders.

Ellen has served on our Foundation Board since 2018 but has been a long time supporter of the hospital. The Foundation supported the hospital in building our new Medical Office Building which is the home of our oncology and infusion center.

Quote from Dr. Chaudhry: I have experience of working both in community (central Illinois) as well as university hospitals (Northwestern, Chicago, IL) settings. I believe in providing high quality, state of the art, individualized compassionate care to my patients after thorough discussion on the nature of their disease and treatment options.

