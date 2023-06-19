Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

The Cancer Center at Illinois is an interdisciplinary research institute at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign that unites world-class researchers who harness the power of engineering and basic sciences to transform cancer research, detection, and treatment.

The Cancer Center at Illinois develops the next generation of cancer researchers through education programs involving high school, undergraduate, graduate, and postdoctoral students.

Learn more about the Cancer Center at Illinois and find out how you can join the fight at cancer.illinois.edu.

Cancer Center at Illinois researchers work with a group of cancer survivors to ensure the patient perspective is included in the development of new therapies and diagnostics.

Created in 2015, the Cancer Research Advocacy Group is a diverse collection of cancer survivors and individuals with a strong personal connection to cancer who input into fundamental research, clinical trials, outreach, and education with cancer survivors, researchers, and clinicians.

CRAG provides a vital patient perspective for researchers in the fight against cancer—they’re the bridge connecting the cancer patient perspective with research science.

Learn more about CRAG at cancer.illinois.edu/cancer-research-advocacy-group/

Cancer Survivor Summit

When: Saturday, June 24th from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: I Hotel and Conference Center

What: A FREE opportunity for cancer researchers, clinicians, and survivors to come together and explore the latest research and treatment strategies. Attendees will also meet fellow survivors and share their experiences. There will be several presentations and roundtable discussions around survivorship issues ranging from mental health/emotional support and diet and exercise to thriving in survivorship and what it means to be an advocate.

Sponsors: The Cancer Research Advocacy Group and the Cancer Center at Illinois

Register: Attendees can learn more about the event and register at go.illinois.edu/survivorsummit.

Cancer Center at Illinois

4139 Beckman Institute (M/C 251)

405 N Mathews Ave.

Urbana, IL 61801

217-300-1234 | wolpert1@illinois.edu

cancer.illinois.edu/