C-U’s first kombucha bar is open at Lincoln Square Mall

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle takes us to Cloud Mountain Kombucha— C-U’s first kombucha bar– for an inside look at the brewing of their fermented teas.

The kombucha is made with local produce the team either grew, foraged, our sourced from local farmers.





More from Cloud Mountain Kombucha:

Cloud Mountain Kombucha is a locally focused small batch kombucha brewery located within the Champaign-Urbana area. Our storefront location is found in Lincoln Square Mall with onsite pint and half pints and 16oz to-go bottles available.

Kombucha is a fermented tea. It is made by introducing a S.C.O.B.Y. (symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast) into brewed black or green tea, and sugar. The mix is left to ferment for 2-4 weeks, resulting in an effervescent drink that can vary from sweet to vinegary depending on how long it ferments. It is typical to chill, carbonate, and flavor the resulting beverage with any array of fruits, vegetables, herbs, or spices and to serve as a refreshing drink any time of day. Kombucha is also reported to contain probiotics, antioxidants, and beneficial organic acids, making it a healthful and therapeutic alternative to alcohol and traditionally sugary drinks. Due to the natural fermentation process, there is potential for kombucha to contain up to 0.5% alcohol.

Cloud Mountain Kombucha is located next to RegCakes Bakery near the South Entrance of Lincoln Square Mall. To stay updated on brewery hours, follow the Cloud Mountain Facebook page HERE.

Lincoln Square Mall

300 S Broadway Ave, Suite 142, Urbana, IL 61801

info@cloudmountainkombucha.com

​217-480-6221