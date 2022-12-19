Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

C-U Under Construction offers residential and commercial contracting services for Champaign-Urbana and surrounding areas. New construction, remodeling, additions, basements, siding, roofing, doors, decks, windows, flooring, painting, pergolas, commercial build-outs, solar energy, restoration work, and outbuildings are among the many services they offer. C-U Under Construction stands out in the local construction industry because they have an in-house trades company offering HVAC, Electric, and Plumbing services. This leads to efficient workflow on projects, central accountability, and convenience for the clients. Together C-U Under Construction and C-U Trade Services have over 100 employees and offer comprehensive benefits, company events, and continuous training to their teams. Giving back to our local community is a top priority for our leadership and we are grateful for our 18 years in business and the opportunity to serve central Illinois.