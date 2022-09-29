Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Solar is intriguing to a lot of people, but they don’t know where to start or too much about it.

C-U Under Construction is a local construction company that offers a complete range of services for the exterior and interior of your home or business. Our in-house plumbing, electrical, and H-VAC companies and the minimal use of subcontractors makes our projects run efficiently and with central accountability. We are team builders. Adding a Solar partnership serves our current and future clients by expanding the services we offer. We are excited to partner with a knowledgeable company like Mobius Solar to help more homes switch to Solar.

Mobius Solar is our Solar Energy partner. Adding solar to your home or business will change the way you think about your power forever. And that’s exciting. Our operation is turn-key. We perform a free site analysis to determine the size, location and price of your system. Once you agree to go solar, we take care of design, permits, inspections, construction & all paperwork. The only thing we ask of you is to tell your friends and family all the benefits you’re receiving because of your decision to go with solar energy for your home.

C-U Under Construction with Mobius Solar

1153 County Road 1200 East

Champaign, IL 61822

http://www.cuunderconstruction.com

https://cuunderconstruction.com/solar/