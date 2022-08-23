Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

You may find yourself in an emergency needing a plumber, needing a new light installed, or wanting someone to service your HVAC system for the changing seasons…we can take care of it all. As an authorized Trane Comfort Specialist, we offer a excellent products if you are ready to install a new system. We even offer home air filtration systems, geothermal installations, smart technology installations and much more.

If you don’t want to think about home maintenance, we have several service plans to choose from. We call you to schedule the appointments so you can relax knowing that your home systems are all properly maintained.

Commercial work is another area C-U Trade Services specializes in. Schools, businesses, and apartment complexes utilize our expert team to get the job done right.

Of course, if you build or remodel with C-U Under Construction, we work closely and efficiently with the construction team to run your project efficiently with excellent communication, and can make adjustments quickly and correctly to keep your project moving.

Housing all of the trades in one building with our sister company, C-U Under Construction, means there is not much we cannot do for your home.

Call 217-954-0385 to inquire or visit our website: www.cutradeservices.com.