Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

C-U Trade Services is expanding their service area

A few years ago C-U Trade Services expanded to owner, Ryan’s, hometown of Onarga/Gilman as they have technicians that live and work in that area. January 1st of this year they partnered with Kuchefski heating and Air of Danville which has been in Danville as a family business since the 40’s! Ken Kuchefski chose to partner his very special family business with C-U Trade Services because their companies shared the same values of customer service and they became fast friends. Ken was also excited that we could bring electric and plumbing services to Danville as well.

Ken is still around working and helping C-U Trade Services learn about his clients, a top priority! Highlighting this partnership and how the best way to be new in community is to get involved. It is how Ryan grew here and it is how they grow in Onarga and it is how they plan to grow in Danville too!

We are excited to announce the teacher winner of the HVAC system and we also are giving away a second system to a teacher because we had so much trouble choosing. We have a giveaway for the Danville community coming up for the holidays, they should watch out for the announcement that we will give a complete Lennox system to a person in need in Danville for the Holidays this year. We want to grow in a way in every community that enables us to GIVE BACK as much as possible.