Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Mary Leming, Elk’s Kid’s Winter coats Coordinator and Sgt Paige Bennett, Urbana Police Dept, FOP Lodge 70, share how they’re hoping to make the winter a little warmer for kids in need.

C-U Elk’s Lodge is kicking off it’s Annual Kid’s Winter Coat Monetary Collection Drive on Sept 30th and it runs through Nov 1st. We team up with the Urbana FOP Lodge 70 Shop With a Cop.

Annual Kid’s Winter Coats Monetary Drive collection

Sept 30th – Nov 1st

Business hours 3 PM to 8 PM

The Elk”s has lodges in the State of Illinois

C-U Elk’s has 625 members

The Elk’s provide support to various organizations .

DSC, (Tree of Hope Campaign), Larkins Place, (YMCA), Local Veterans, Toy’s For Tot’s, Tom Jones Challenger Leage. Urbana FOP Lodge 70, Shop with a Cop. Most of our charity work supports disabled Children and Adult’s. Or those less fortunate financially.

Free Children’s Orthopedic Foot Clinic, (Children’s Care Corp) is held through out the year at different Elk lodges, this is free to children when their parent or guardian call and register their child.

Champaign-Urbana Elk’s Lodge 2497

903 N Dunlap, Savoy Il

https://www.facebook.com/ChampaignUrbanaElksLodge