Bush Honeysuckle poses threat to native plant diversity

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Invasive, Non-Native Bush Honeysuckle and a Native Lookalike

• Bush Honeysuckle is a non-native invasive species and the single biggest threat to native plant diversity in Illinois forests

• Negative impacts bush honeysuckle:

o shade tolerant shrub that invades forest ecosystems and takes over the understory

o shades out native trees and wildflowers

o releases a chemical in the soil

o also impacts wildlife, bird populations, small mammals, etc

o may increase tick populations by attracting more deer who bring more deer ticks

• Where does bush honeysuckle occur?

o Woodlands and other natural areas

o Parks and urban areas, edges of yards, anyplace unmowed and shady

o Highways, drainageways, railroads and other corridors

• How can you identify bush honeysuckle?

o Medium sized to large shrub with an arching branch habit

o Bright red berries in fall

o Green leaves when other plants are dormant

 It stays green for 2weeks longer in fall and leafs out 2 weeks early in spring

o It does look similar to other shrub species

• What should you do?

o This plant needs to be removed from your property!

o Small plants can be hand-pulled as they are shallow rooted

o Larger plants need to be cut down and treated with a herbicide

• What’s next after removal?

o In forests – let native tree seedlings flourish, keep honeysuckle out

o In your yard – plant other similar sized shrubs that are native

 Coralberry is a native lookalike species

 Some other natives:

• For shade: spicebush, smooth hydrangea, coralberry

• For part or full sun: hazelnut, buttonbush, shrubby St. John’s wort, New Jersey tea, elderberry, ninebark, sumacs, viburnums