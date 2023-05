Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

Bunn Golf Course is a regulation 18-hole facility. It is a tree lined course with narrow fairways and challenging holes. Water comes into play on several holes throughout the course. The 18th green is one of the most challenging greens in the area.

The Springfield Park District has 4 beautiful courses for the public to enjoy, with Bunn GC being one of them.

Springfield Park District Golf

2500 S. 11th Street

Springfield, IL 62703

Phone: 217-522-2633