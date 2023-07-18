Sadorus, Ill. (WCIA)

Don’t skip breakfast any longer; head to Buford’s Pub for a meal you won’t soon forget! In a mouthwatering TV segment today, the spotlight was on Buford’s Pub, a delightful eatery that promises one of the best breakfast experiences in town. Sponsored by Jeff Buckler, the owner, and Jim Smith, Buford’s Pub showcased their impressive breakfast menu that will make you eager to start your day with a delicious meal.

The breakfast selection at Buford’s Pub includes a variety of scrumptious options to please every palate. From hearty stacks of pancakes to flavorful omelets and satisfying breakfast burritos, the menu boasts a range of classic and innovative dishes. Notably, their portions are known to be generous, ensuring you leave with both a full belly and a happy heart.

But that’s not all; Buford’s Pub offers a lot more than just amazing breakfast foods. The establishment hosts Xtreme bingo on Wednesday nights, adding excitement and entertainment to the midweek. On Sundays, you can enjoy live bands for a relaxing afternoon of good music and good vibes. For those in the mood for a good laugh, comedy nights on July 22nd and August 12th are not to be missed. And for the ladies looking for a fun night out, Buford’s Pub has you covered with Girls’ Night Out on August 2nd and September 12th.

For those eager to experience the delightful offerings at Buford’s Pub, the contact details are as follows:

Owner: Jeff Buckler

Phone: 217-712-0093

Address: 109 East Market Street, Sadorus, IL 61880