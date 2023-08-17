Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Wishes on Wheels of Champaign County is in the wish granting business! They’re making days brighter for families facing a tough time. This Local non-profit organization solicits applications from local families who have a child battling a serious medical condition and they grant that child a wish, whether it be sending their entire family on a memorable vacation, facilitating a once in a lifetime experience, or whatever else the child chooses.

Also, this is their 29th annual benefit run. They mostly help families within Champaign County in order to keep contribution in the local community to help our friends and neighbors.

For the last few years, Wishes on Wheels started soliciting artwork for T-shirt logo from the Unit 7 school district. It’s been great getting to showcase artwork from some children in our own community on our T-shirts, and choosing a new artist each year.

Unlike other charities of this nature, Wishes on Wheels are adamant about choosing a family within or very near to Champaign Country. We like that our donors know the benefit is affecting someone in our own backyard.

Wishes on Wheels 29th Annual Benefit Run this Saturday, 8/19/23!

Breakfast will be available before the run for $10 at the Champaign VFW on Edgebrook Dr starting at 9am. Registration for the event starts at 10am (at the VFW), the run will depart at noon. Runners return to the VFW around 5pm to begin our live and silent auctions.

Wishes on Wheels of Champaign County

Erik Davis, President & Lisa Berry, Hospitality Chair, Donor Relations

217-202-2297

PO Box 8135, Champaign, IL 61826

https://www.facebook.com/wishesonwheelsofchampaigncounty