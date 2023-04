Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Today we are using BOSU balls for various exercises with Champaign Fitness Center.

BOSU is an acronym for “both sides up” or “both sides utilized.” It is a very versatile training device that can be used to improve balance, or used for cardio, strength training, and even stretching. All fitness levels can use the “half balls” and all ages can benefit from programs developed to serve different needs.

