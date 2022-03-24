Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Our softwashing business is designed to help homeowners protect their investment in their home. We give your home its curb appeal back!

Organic growth is very damaging to the homes surfaces.

We clean virtually all exterior surfaces including roofs of all types, especially specialty roofs such as cedar shake and slate. We clean siding, brick, brighten gutters, decks, fencing and even concrete, all without using pressure.

As our name implies, we are a green company. Everything we use is good for the environment. We take special care of the landscaping for our customers.

We are a 5 Star Company with Softwash Systems (their highest designation). In fact, we are the only Illinois company between Chicago and St. Louis that is affiliated with Softwash Systems which is the worlds largest consortium of companies dedicated to upholding the highest standards in training, education and ethical business practices in the home service field.

Greg (the owner) is also one of just 10 people in the country so serve on Softwash Systems “Pro Staff”. It is a small group of professionals that are in place to help other businesses in the softwashing industry to learn, grow and succeed.

Every year we have an early spring promotion to help us get off to a fast start. This year we are offering a 15% discount for early birds!

We will be exhibiting at the Mahomet Chamber of Commerce Home and Garden Show. We would like to invite everyone to come out and meet us!

Excel Eco Clean, Inc

640 Castle Dr., Charleston IL 61920

2702 Hundman Dr., Champaign IL 61822