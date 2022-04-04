Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We coach individuals of the importance of financial literacy basics. We not only coach you on how to get into a better financial space, we coach on ways to stay in a positive financial space.

60% of people who get their credit repaired end up in the same if not worse financial scenario than they were before they got started. We help adjust the mindset shift through our coaching to help in developing smart habits and goals.

We have the resources and contact information needed to ensure you have a stress free transition in your financial recovery and journey. We provide a free service while also providing information through our YouTube channel and the BlackVest Money Podcast

BlackVest Money LLC