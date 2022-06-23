Tolono, Ill. (WCIA)

The famous Boom Boom Boys are the Grand Marshals of this year’s Tolono Fun Days Festival Parade! CiLiving’s Grace Khachaturian shares the history of the Boom Boom Boys with Damian Donberger and Denny Davis! They’re part of a stacked weekend of fun! Committee member, Diane Ducey, and Tolono Fire Chief, Chris Humer, share all you can look forward to!

The Tolono Fun Day Festival is happening this weekend. Saturday is the main event, however on Friday evening we have a lighted Golf Cart Parade, inflatables, food vendors, and a movie in the park! We hope to see you there! If you are interested in helping out, send us a message on Facebook!