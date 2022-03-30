Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

The Boneyard Arts Market (or BÄM!) is coming to life through the initiative of NORDEN – German Design Studio. Founded as a multidisciplinary Design Studio in 2013 by Johann Rischau and Anna Gutsch, NORDEN works with a diverse range of clients with the shared goal to design meaningful products, spaces and experiences.

We are very interested in supporting small businesses and locally produced goods and art. It is our belief that working with your hands and producing something physical that has a tangible value is good for the individual and the community.

One of their passions is to create exciting, one of a kind shopping experiences to support the local creative scene, like the Boneyard Arts Market.

In the past, the designer duo created the Mistletoe Market. It is an annual holiday tradition since 2016 and features a curated selection of local artisans. In 2021 the event expanded to two weekends before Christmas and has become a cherished holiday tradition for the Champaign-Urbana community.

During the pandemic year of 2020, the designer duo developed an outdoor holiday shopping booth, called the Little Red Hut. It gave the local community the opportunity to discover and purchase goods from small, hyper local businesses who needed exposure in a difficult time. The Little Red Hut has helped the participating businesses to thrive.

We do not only organize events like BAM! – Boneyard Arts Market but we also take part in it. You can say, we see the organizational side but we also experience it as a vendor and customer. Because of this perspective, we put great care into curating a selection of vendors and create an experience that is truly one-of-a-kind.

EVENT:

BÄM – Boneyard Arts Market – a one-day market for artists to sell and showcase their work to the public.

This event is part of the 20th Boneyard Arts Festival 2022 which is scheduled for April 1-3, 2022.

The event is located in the East + Southeast Wing of the Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana, IL.

The Boneyard Arts Market will be open for visitors from 10am to 6pm on Saturday, April 2nd 2022 at Lincoln Square Mall, 300 S Broadway Ave in Urbana, IL 61801.