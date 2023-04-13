Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Check out a few adoptable pets, who just so happen to be longest term residents of the Champaign County Humane Society:

1 – Shadow, a six-and-a-half year old male terrier mix who’s been at the shelter for nearly 7 months! He is a friendly boy, but also shy and can take some time to warm up to new people. He would do best as the only pet in the home.

2 – Sett, a two year old terrier mix that has been at the shelter for over 6 months! He would do best as the only pet in the home. He has lots of energy to spend, so a home that will help him expend it properly would be ideal.

It has been said that black dogs (especially Pitbulls and Pitbull mixes like Shadow and Sett) are hardest to adopt out, so that’s why we’d like to bring attention to them and other harder to place pets: Seniors (like Bob Marley, black dogs (like Sett and Shadow), shy animals, and/or larger breed dogs.)

Mutt Strut season is here! Fundraising is going on right now to find out this year’s “Top Dog!” That’s the pet (it could be something other than a dog!) that raises the most donations for Mutt Strut. We’ll announce the fundraising winner at this year’s Mutt Strut on Saturday, May 6 from 4-7 pm at Crystal Lake Park in Urbana. We’ll be set up in front of the aquatic center like we were last year. We’ll have dog friendly activities, food trucks, Triptych beer and more! The top fundraising pet will have their picture featured on the label Triptych’s limited-edition fall brew. I’ve attached some photos from last year’s event, and a graphic with this year’s prizes.

