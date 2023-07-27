Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Colleen Hatton shares a chocolate cake recipe that’s not only simple but absolutely delicious!
Blue Ribbon Chocolate Cake
Cake
1 Cup Softened Butter
3 Cup Brown Sugar, Packed
4 Large Eggs, Room Temperature
2 t Vanilla Extract or Paste
2 2/3 Cup AP Flour
3/4 Cup Cocoa Powder
3 t Baking Soda
1/2 t salt
1 1/3 Cup Sour Cream
1 1/3 Cup Boiling Water
Icing
1/2 Cup Butter, Cubed
3 oz unsweetened chocolate, chopped
3 oz semisweet chocolate, chopped
5 Cup Confectioners’ Sugar
1 Cup Sour Cream
2 t vanilla extract or paste
Preheat oven to 350°. Grease and flour three 9-in. round baking pans.
In a large bowl, cream butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. In another bowl, whisk flour, cocoa, baking soda and salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with sour cream, beating well after each addition. Stir in water until blended.
Transfer batter to prepared pans. Bake until a toothpick comes out clean, 30-35 minutes. Cool in pans 10 minutes; remove to wire racks to cool completely.
For frosting, in a metal bowl over simmering water, melt butter and chocolates; stir until smooth. Cool slightly.
In a large bowl, combine confectioners’ sugar, sour cream and vanilla. Add chocolate mixture; beat until smooth. Spread frosting between layers and over top and sides of cake.