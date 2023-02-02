Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The mission of the Champaign Firefighters Benevolent Fund is to honor the sacrifice of the family members of our fallen brothers and sisters; to support active and retired Local 1260 members and their families; to support other firefighters and their families in Illinois and beyond; and, to provide financial support to community members and/or groups locally.

The City Center – Admission $20

Doors open at 5:00pm and pianos play at 7:00pm. A night of tunes, drinks, food trucks, raffle and auction!