Black Friday: Shop local for latest trends, accessories at Sweet Soul Boutique

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA)

Black Friday is around the corner so why not shop local for the latest trends and accessories? Sweet Soul Boutique has been open in Tuscola for 8 months now. The boutique aims to help ladies and gentlemen find the perfect gift or outfit by guiding their selections to best suit customer’s situations. And they have lots of new items in!









The business has been growing and owners Dana Clark and Stacey Rea say that it’s because they’ve been working closely with the downtown tourism board and other businesses.

Sweet Soul Boutique enjoys hosting monthly shopping nights, weekend boutique, and vendor shopping events that go along with other community events. They have truly loved the outpouring of generosity that the surrounding towns have shown them. Shopping local has helped keep their customers happy and they want them to feel like they matter!

Dana and Stacey believe that most people just need to see the final product and then they can visualize how nice they look– even if they have no expectation of the customer buying it! They just want the people who come into the store to feel good.

Promotions:

–By a $50 or $100 gift card and receive a make up bag.

–Open Thanksgiving night from 6pm to 9pm. Come on in for 20% off store wide.

–Stop by and save at Small Town Saturday

— Annual Christmas Walk will be starting up on the first weekend in December. This is an event that we work with the library in making the entire downtown look and feel like Christmas. Lots of specials and Downtown Cheer.