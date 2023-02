Alvin, Ill. (WCIA)

The farm was started in 1875 by my great-great-great grandfather Alfred Allison. We are located outside of Alvin, in northern Vermilion County. I retired from the Army (like my grandfather), purchased the farm in 2015 and have been raising and selling beef, pork, chicken and eggs. We have about 1200 laying hens. We also have a little flock of about 12 peacocks that my grandfather started in the 1960s.

Allison Centennial Farm