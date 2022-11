Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

An eclectic country band with a nod to 70’s and 80’s soft rock with big harmonies takes the CI Stage.

BICKERS, CRAMER AND HORN AND THE GREG BICKERS BAND 2022

November 5 – The Crowbar, Decatur 7 to 10-THE GREG BICKER’S BAND

November 19 – VFW Post 99, Decatur 7:30 to 10:30-THE GREG BICKER’S BAND

November 23, The Wagon, Decatur 7:00 to 10:00-THE GREG BICKER’S BAND

December 8 – Lincoln Theater w Lee Greenwood, Decatur 7:00 to 7:30-THE GREG BICKER’S BAND

December 10 – Pop’s Place, Decatur 2 to 5-THE GREG BICKER’S BAND

November 20 – New Moon Café, Decatur 3 to 5-BICKERS, WILLIAMS, AND HORN

December 18 – New Moon Café, Decatur 3 to 5-BICKERS, WILLIAMS, AND HORN

2023

January 15 – New Moon Café, Decatur 3 to 5-BICKERS, WILLIAMS, AND HORN

February 19 – New Moon Café, Decatur 3 to 5-BICKERS, WILLIAMS, AND HORN

March 19 – New Moon Café, Decatur 3 to 5-BICKERS, WILLIAMS, AND HORN

April 16 – New Moon Café, Decatur 3 to 5-BICKERS, WILLIAMS, AND HORN

https://www.facebook.com/groups/357025806145723