Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

BestReviews is testing the viral TikTok beauty products, so you don’t have to waste your money on the ones that are not good. Olivia Horton shares the money-saving viral TikTok beauty products that you need to know about from consumer resource BestReviews.com.

BestReviews is owned by our parent company, Nexstar. You can find out more about the products and where to buy them at BestReviews.com.