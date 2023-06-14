Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

By Kevin Luna

It’s a good idea to start shopping for Father’s Day gifts since it’s right around the corner. However, deciding what to give that special father figure in your life can be challenging. The best thing to do is gift them something thoughtful that they’ll appreciate and get plenty of use out of. If you’re unsure of what that might be, though, there are numerous ideas that will fly with many dads. Gift ideas Dad will love range from outdoor gear to sports equipment and apparel to parenting items.

BestReviews’ Jacob Palmer joins Olivia Horton to share BestReviews’ picks for the best Father’s Day gifts.

Deuter Kid Comfort Child Carrier and Backpack

Dads with a passion for hiking will appreciate this large child carrier backpack. The fully ventilated back allows for increased airflow, and the child seat is height-adjustable with a footrest for the child’s comfort. It has a sturdy frame construction for increased durability and two side pockets for accessories.

Vuori Idyllwild Sherpa Jacket

This jacket is perfect for dads looking to stay warm on their outdoor adventures. It’s made with recycled performance eco-sherpa fabric that’s excellent for retaining heat, and the relaxed fit allows for mobility and flexibility. It has dual front pockets to store personal items and comes in a forest green color.

Bose Frames Tempo

Sports sunglasses are perfect for dads who enjoy playing golf, baseball and other summer sports. They offer excellent ultraviolet protection, a sweat-resistant design and Bluetooth connectivity with a 30-foot range that allows you to listen to music for up to 8 hours. Plus, it comes with three silicon nose pads.

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic All-Terrain Clogs

Crocs are fantastic shoes for wearing around the house, doing light yard work and running errands. These all-terrain clogs offer excellent grip, are easy to put on and take off thanks to the slip-on design and have multiple ventilation ports for breathability and draining out water quickly.

