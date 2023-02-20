Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Building strong glutes is one of the biggest fitness trends of 2023. Thanks to the Kardashians and many social media influencers, shaping up round and strong glutes is actually a very good idea. Having strong glutes is better for your body: they protect your low back, counteract the negative effects of sitting, and help you complete many life functions well (safely picking up heavy objects, climbing stairs, and moving quickly). Maria Ludeke, Personal Trainer, shares a few of her favorite glute exercises.

My favorite glute exercise is the Bulgarian split squat, a move that is quite challenging but super effective. All you need is a chair, bench, or couch to elevate your back leg. The split squat stance helps you isolate one glute at a time which builds strength faster. You can do this exercise with weight to make it harder or using TRX straps (or an additional chair or handle) if you need extra support to make it easier. Try for 5-8 reps on each side.

My second favorite glute burner is the deficit reverse lunge. This makes the regular reverse lunge harder because you are stepping off of an elevated surface (like a small step), requiring your glute to work harder to help you stand back up. If it’s too challenging you can return to the regular reverse lunge or add weights to make it harder. Try for 5-8 reps on each side.

Add in some activating exercises like donkey kicks, fire hydrants, lateral band walks or clamshells before you jump in to turn your glutes on and effectively warm up your legs. Be sure to stretch afterwards so your glutes don’t get too tight. Expect a rounder and stronger backside if you stick with 3 workouts per week with your final reps being challenging to push out (going to failure). Building muscle does require eating enough food, especially protein. Results don’t happen over night, but with consistency you should see results in 2-3 months.

