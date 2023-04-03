Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

This month we’re talking about Registered Apprenticeships. These strategic Work Based Learning programs are designed to increase productivity, employee engagement, and loyalty. At the same time, they increase production rates, decrease recruiting costs, and help employers develop an internal pipeline of skilled employees to fill future job openings.

Benefits of apprenticeships to area employers include:

• Skilled Workforce – Employers can recruit and develop a diverse and highly skilled workforce

• Improve Productivity – Apprenticeships improve profitability and have a positive impact on an employer’s bottom line

• Reduced Turnover – Costs are minimized and turnover and liability are reduced

• Customizable Training – Employers can create flexible training options that ensure workers develop the right skills

• Retain Workers – 93% of apprentices continue employment after completing an apprenticeship

• Diversity – Apprenticeships foster a diverse and inclusive culture

There are five main elements of Registered Apprenticeships:

Business Involvement – The employer decides what positions and all necessary training. Employers are the foundation of every Registered Apprenticeship program.

Structured On-the-Job Training – This takes place between the Mentor and Apprentice. Apprentices receive on-the-job training from an experienced mentor for typically not less than one year.

Related Training and Instruction – Such as On-the-Job Training, Parkland College, or another training provider. Apprenticeships combine on-the-job learning with technical education at community colleges, technical schools, and apprenticeship training schools – provided online or at the job site.

Rewards for Skills Gains — Structured raises are based on time and competency. Apprentices receive increases in wages as they gain higher level skills.

National Occupational Credential – These apprenticeships are recognized nationally and are portable, meaning they go with the employee. Registered Apprenticeship programs result in a nationally recognized credential – a 100% guarantee to employers that apprentices are fully qualified for the job.

Registered Apprenticeships automatically qualify for Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Funding!

Interested employers and career seekers can find more information at https://www.apprenticeship.gov/employers/express-interest-instructions.

