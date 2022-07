Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

I teach Gentle Yoga twice weekly at the Champaign Fitness Center. In this slower paced class, the focus is on improving range of motion and flexibility; building strength; finding proper body alignment to support good posture; and improving balance. I help students find safe and comfortable variations of yoga poses to adapt to their unique body and abilities.

Champaign Fitness Center

1914 Round Barn Rd

Champaign, IL 61821