Chicago, Ill. (WCIA)

CiLiving’s Grace Khachaturian caught up with a current Beep Baseball player on the impact the sport has had on his story. The Comets are composed of Blind or Visually Impaired men and women from the Chicagoland area who love to play beep baseball. The team has been in existence since 1995. They are members of the National Beep Baseball Association (NBBA) a league comprised of teams from the United States, Canada & Taiwan.

Beep Baseball also known as Beep Ball is similar to traditional baseball, with some modifications. We use a modified 16 inch softball with a rechargeable battery and speaker built in that emits a beeping sound throughout the game, the “Beep Ball”. Our bases are 4 foot high padded cylinders that also have speakers that make a buzzing sound. Because there are varying degrees of blindness ALL players are required to wear an blindfold, thus only using their hearing to play the game.