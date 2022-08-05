Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

At Amber Glen, our team helps residents and families who are affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia. This includes everything from personal care to the daily programming and activities we provide. We believe that it is our responsibility to care for our residents by empowering them to live their lives just as they would independently/before their disease process. We achieve this through our Meaningful Moments® program.

This summer, our team is focused helping seniors and their families in solving a big problem: how to beat the heat and stay cool this summer. Since seniors are more susceptible to heat stroke than younger people, they need to take special care and attention to staying cool in hot weather.

At Amber Glen, this summer we’ll be interacting with local seniors, delivering hydration kits, arranging educational luncheons, hosting ice cream truck gatherings, and providing other resources to help seniors in our local community, Beat the Heat.

Another “hot” topic that we help families solve is the challenge of funding senior living and finding resources to help. Oftentimes, residents and their loved ones are not aware of the costs of senior living, and the many funding resources that are available for them to pay for care.

We’re so pleased to be able to offer our Family Guide to Funding Senior Care & Housing (https://info.sinceriseniorliving.com/family-funding-guide) as a free resource to our prospective residents and their families. This guide details several options that are available including bridge financing, home sale solutions, veterans benefits and more.

Additionally, we offer families complimentary consultations through our partners at Second Act Financial Services. Their team can help families navigate through the many financial resources available and help with funding the senior care that they need.

Everyone should know that caring for a loved one with memory loss is a very difficult thing that should not be done alone. It truly takes a village to provide the very best care for those affected by memory loss. Often there is guilt associated with asking for help, or even considering a memory care community. However, reaching out for support and resources early on, is often the very best choice that families can make. Our families find that they can step out of the role of caregiver – which was all-consuming for them, if they were the primary source of care for their loved one – and they can step back into the role of son, daughter, niece, nephew, grandchild, and regain their relationship with their loved one.

At Amber Glen, we solve the challenges faced by family caregivers of those with memory loss. Through our secure, safe, and homelike community, our team makes Meaningful Moments® and brings purpose back to those affected by memory loss.

Open House

Meet the management team August 30, 2022 from 4-6pm.

Drop by to experience Dementia Live and enjoy appetizers and drinks.

Forget Me Not Memory Cafe – a support group for caregivers, families, and friends of dementia patients

First Tuesday of every month at Jupiter’s at the Crossing, 2511 Village Green Pl, Champaign, IL

12-2pm

1704 E Amber Ln, Urbana, IL 61802