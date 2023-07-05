Monticello, Ill. (WCIA)

Garden walks in the summer inspire all who attend. Go refresh at the Over the Garden Gate Garden Walk happening on Saturday, July 8 in Monticello. Visitors can tour five gorgeous gardens at this year’s event from 9-3pm and have the opportunity to shop local vendors by the Wabash Depot in Monticello from 9-4pm. Visitors may begin the tour at any garden or at the vendor market and visit in any order. There will also be a master gardener information booth at the vendor market with gardening resources and answering gardening questions.

Over the Garden Gate Garden Walk, hosted by the Piatt County Master Gardeners mission is “Helping Others Learn to Grow.”

For more information, please visit go.illinois.edu/piattgardenwalk