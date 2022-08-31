Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

How does a Hero become a Superhero? Become a Superhero or help a fellow Superhero by donating today! Run, walk, or let your cape fly on October 1st at Meadowbrook Park! https://runsignup.com/…/IL/Urbana/CunninghamBeaHero5k

Cunningham provides caring support and therapeutic intervention to more than 794 youth, adults and families each year.

Youth who suffer from serious emotional and behavioral challenges caused by abuse, neglect, mental illness and more receive support in programs that include Residential Treatment, Therapeutic Special Education and Community Services.

Our agency continues to expand opportunities to care for youth, adults and families in our community including counseling expertise, linkages to individuals who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, services to help runaway youth, and interventions and support to children and youth with emotional and/or behavioral problems identified as being at risk of being removed from their current homes.

We work with youth and families who are experiencing difficult life situations.

Cunningham Children’s Home

1301 North Cunningham Avenue

http://cunninghamhome.org