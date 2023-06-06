Gear up for barbecue season with the best grills for small patios

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Summer is in full swing, and so we’re firing up the grill.

Guest Chef, Anita Dukeman, joins us to discuss a brief history of barbecuing, the difference between grilling and barbecuing, and dry rubs vs marinades.

BBQ Pork Tenderloin

Ingredients

1 pork tenderloin, 1.25-1.75 pounds

1 Tablespoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon ground mustard

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 cup brown sugar

1 1/4 teaspoons salt

1/2 Tablespoon vegetable oil

Instructions

In a small bowl, ADD smoked paprika, ground mustard, onion powder, black pepper, garlic powder, brown sugar, and salt. MIX to combine. SET aside.

TRIM excess fat or silver skin from the pork tenderloin. COAT pork with oil.

RUB seasoning mix onto all sides of the pork tenderloin.

PLACE pork in a pan, and PLACE it in the fridge to “marinate” for an hour. REMOVE pork from the fridge 15 minutes before placing on the grill.

HEAT grill to medium-high heat. OIL grates. CLOSE the lid and HEAT the grill for 5-6 minutes.

PLACE pork tenderloin onto the grill.

GRILL the pork for 5 minutes with the lid closed.

TURN pork 1/4 turn and GRILL for 2-3 minutes.

TURN pork again, 1/4 turn, and GRILL for another 2-3 minutes.

TURN pork one more time and GRILL for another 2-3 minutes.

Pork is done when temperature reaches 145 degrees.

REMOVE pork from the grill and LET REST for 5 minutes. SLICE the grilled pork tenderloin across the grain into ½-inch slices.

